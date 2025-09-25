Editorial

FIS buys account origination tech provider Amount

FIS has acquired Chicago-based digital banking origination and decisioning technology provider Amount. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Amount provides cloud-native digital account opening technology to financial institutions across lending, cards and deposits for consumer and small business customers.

FIS says the deal expands its portfolio across the complete money lifecycle, with Amount integrating seamlessly with FIS digital, core banking and card systems.

Stephanie Ferris, CEO, FIS, says: "The Amount platform, integrated into FIS digital, core banking and card systems, will help FIS clients grow deposits, loans and card portfolios efficiently and securely."

Adam Hughes, CEO, Amount, adds: "FIS provides global scale, robust infrastructure and regulatory expertise that will allow us to strengthen our market offering and deliver seamless, innovative customer experiences and accelerate digital transformation."

