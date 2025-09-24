Deutsche Börse integrates social media intelligence into market surveillance tech

Deutsche Börse has integrated social media monitoring services from Stockpulse into its market surveillance technology.

0

Stockpulse technology has been integrated into the Scila surveillance system that Deutsche Börse has used for more than a decade.



Germany-based data analytics company Stockpulse specialises in quantitative social media data processing using AI. Deutsche Börse has become the first major exchange to adopt the tech for its trading surveillance for its cash and derivatives markets.



Combining Stockpulse with Swedish vendor Scila's technology is designed to add near real-time social media analysis into market surveillance operations, improving the ability to detect and prevent market manipulation and fraudulent activities.



Deutsche Börse’s surveillance team gets access to data streams covering more than 70,000 equities globally and thousands of cryptocurrencies, including near real-time news feeds, buzz metrics, and sentiment analysis with periodic updates.



"The addition of social media monitoring to our surveillance toolkit through Scila’s platform has proven invaluable," says Andreas Mitschke, head, trading surveillance, Deutsche Börse. "The ability to correlate trading patterns with social media activity provides our team with crucial context for investigating potential market abuse."