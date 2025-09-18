PayNearMe raises $50m

PayNearMe, a fintech targeting non-commerce businesses and their customers, has secured $50 million in Series E funding from Atlantic Vantage Point.

PayNearMe started out as a way for people to make purchases online and then pay with cash in real-world stores. Now, the platform supports a host of options, including PayPal, Venmo, Cash App Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay, cards and ACH.



It is used by thousands of firms across industries such as consumer lending, iGaming and online sports betting, property management, and tolling.



The company says its combination of software and money movement services optimise every touchpoint in the payment journey across customers, support and operations, accelerating transactions and reducing the total cost of acceptance.



Danny Shader, CEO, PayNearMe, says: "We see improving payments as a powerful opportunity to help businesses differentiate, drive customer satisfaction, and improve business results. AVP's funding will allow us to deliver the benefits of Payment Experience Management to more clients and in new markets."