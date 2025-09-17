/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Santander's Openbank rolls out crypto trading in Germany

Santander's digital offering Openbank has begun letting its German customers buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency.

  0 Be the first to comment

Santander&#39;s Openbank rolls out crypto trading in Germany

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Users can trade Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Polygon and Cardano, with other options set to follow, covered by the guarantees and investor protection provided by the European Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation.

The service will be expanded to customers in Spain in the coming weeks, while Openbank is also set to roll out more functionalities, such as conversion between different cryptocurrencies. The bank is charging 1.49% on asset sale and purchases (with a minimum of €1 per operation) and no custody fees.

"By incorporating the main cryptocurrencies into our investment platform, we are responding to the demand of some of our customers and continue to strengthen a broad range of products and services through an agile, simple technology platform backed by one of the world’s leading financial groups," says Coty de Monteverde, head, crypto, Grupo Santander.

Sponsored [On-Demand Webinar] The Multi-Cloud Imperative: Creating Successful Strategies for Payments Resilience
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Banco Santander

Channels

/cryptocurrency /retail banking

Comments: (0)

[Webinar] Navigating Banking Platform Modernisation: How to Fuse Reliability with InnovationFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Navigating Banking Platform Modernisation: How to Fuse Reliability with Innovation

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept