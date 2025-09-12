The Children’s ISA migrates 126,000 accounts from Embark to Quai Digital, powered by WealthOS

The Children’s ISA (TCI) has completed the mass migration of 126,000 ISA and Junior ISA accounts from Embark to Quai Digital within seven months.

0

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The investment company signed the deal with TCI in January 2025.

Mark Albinson, founder of TCI, commented: “We selected Quai Digital after searching for a partner that could deliver quickly and offer both modern technology and a practical, client-first service. Where others struggled to move fast or handle inflexible processes, Quai was always responsive, pragmatic and had a consistent willingness to find workable solutions, always with the protection of the end-investor in mind. The Quai API-driven platform, powered by WealthOS technology, enabled a clever, iterative product development rollout that eased significantly the pressures of migration, and now provides the scalability we need to modernise and expand our operations.”

The accounts have moved from the Embark platform, powered by FNZ technologies, to Quai Digital’s platform that uses WealthOS software to carry out transfers, monitor compliance, and manage accounts. The Barclay's backed wealthtech, WealthOS, partnered with Quai Digital in 2024.

Anton Padmasiri, co-founder and CEO of WealthOS, stated: “The UK’s wealth management market is over-reliant on a handful of incumbents, creating significant concentration risk. As the regulator looks to address these risks and spur competition, wealth management firms are being forced to think differently and find alternative technology and operational partners they can trust.”

The WealthOS powered platform has launched multiple new features to smoothen the customer journey and integrate automation into the user experience. DigiWealth is providing front-end technology, also using WealthOS’s APIs.

This migration marks the second WealthOS-powered transition from Quai Digital, that will have moved 130,000 accounts for three clients by the end of year, amounting to over £400 million in assets.

Tony Webb, CEO at Quai Digital, concluded: “Migrations of this scale only succeed when clients have complete confidence that their investors will be protected throughout. Our platform model, powered by WealthOS, means we can provide the operational expertise and flexible technology needed to keep TCI’s service running smoothly, giving investors the continuity, confidence and security they expect.”