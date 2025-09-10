/markets

Robinhood takes on WallStreetBets with social platform

Trading app Robinhood is bidding to usurp the likes of Reddit and X as the place to be for users to post about their trades, takes and market commentary.

With the explosion of people dabbling in trading thanks to Robinhood and other apps, communities have built up on places likes Reddit's WallStreetBets where people turn to help them navigate the markets.

Robinhood claims that it is becoming harder to understand what's real and what isn't on these platforms and is looking to bring people inside its app through the launch of Robinhood Social, which it hopes to establish as the "number #1 place for active traders".

Users can post their trades for others to see unfold live, discuss strategies, and follow other traders. It is also possible to check the one year and daily profit and loss and profit rate of others, as well as follow insiders, hedge funds, and politicians.

The service will launch to invited users in the US early next year.

