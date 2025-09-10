/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Embedded payment platform Rainforest raises $29 million

Rainforest, an embedded payment provider purpose-built for software platforms, has raised an oversubscribed $29 million Series B funding round led by Matrix Partners and Infinity Ventures with participation from Accel and Tech Square Ventures.

  0 Be the first to comment

Embedded payment platform Rainforest raises $29 million

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Rainforest says it technology stack was was built specifically for software platforms, distinguishing it from competitors like Stripe Connect and Ayden Platforms, which were initially built for merchants and then retrofitted for the SaaS market.

Joshua Silver, founder and CEO of Rainforest, says: “We’re seeing an increase in demand because vertical software companies want an embedded payments product that’s purpose-built for their use case and a provider who is focused on their needs. We’ve already signed major Stripe clients with billions in processing volume. This new investment will be instrumental in building on our momentum and making our platform even more feature-rich as we help our customers maximize their payment revenue.”

Since Rainforest’s last funding round, the company has grown revenue by more than 10x fueled by billions of dollars in annual processing volume.

The new capital brings the company’s total funding to date to $57.5 million and will fuel hiring, geographic expansion to Canada, and product development including tap-to-phone, alternate payment methods and fintech orchestration.

Sponsored [Webinar] Navigating Banking Platform Modernisation: How to Fuse Reliability with Innovation
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Rainforest

Channels

/retail banking /payments /wholesale banking

Comments: (0)

[Webinar] Money Mules: Tackling Payments Fraud Across The Account LifecycleFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Money Mules: Tackling Payments Fraud Across The Account Lifecycle

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept