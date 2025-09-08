/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.

Editorial

Greek neobank Snappi goes live

Snappi, Greece's first ECB-licenced neobank, has officially gone live to Greek tax residents via the App Store and Google Play.

Headquartered in Ioannina, Snappi has been designed from the ground up to be 100% digital.

The mobile-only bank offers free account opening through a digital onboarding process. Customers can open an account in minutes, complete a fast KYC check, and begin banking immediately. Each account includes both virtual and physical debit cards, with full functionality for domestic and international use. Core banking features include Iris payments, Sepa transfers, utility bill payments, and cross-border transactions.

Gabriella Kindert, CEO of Snappi, comments: "We’ve created a platform that’s digital-first but grounded in trust, combining the ease of fintech with the stability of a fully licensed European Union bank. Transparency is central to everything we do: no hidden fees, no small print, just clear, fair banking.”

The platform includes financial education resources and money management tips, with 24/7 human customer care and zero reliance on chatbots or outsourced service centers.

A “Pay Later” feature, allowing interest-free installment payments for e-commerce purchases, is scheduled to launch soon, says Kindert.

