LSEG offers to share data centre rooftop after FCA competition probe

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has agreed to give up exclusive rights to the rooftop of its data centre building to allay regulatory concerns that the arrangement hinders competition for low latency connectivity services (LLCS).

Currently, only LSEG can use the rooftop for the radio equipment that is used for LLCSs that are crucial for high-speed trading services.



The Financial Conduct Authority has been investigating whether the fact that rival LLCS providers cannot use the rooftop hinders competition.



"Offering very fast connections is key to competition, and to maximise the speed of their connections, providers must be able to place radio units close to trading venues," say the regulator.



LSEG and the data centre's landlord have now proposed to offer equal access to the rooftop to others.



In response, the FCA says it provisionally considers that this addresses the competition concerns but is consulting before reaching a final decision on whether to close the investigations.