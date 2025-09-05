Ant unit debuts agentic AI payments tech

Ant International's Antom unit has launched an agentic AI payments offering that supports both card-based and alternative methods.

Merchant payments and digitisation services provider Antom is working with Mastercard and Visa to pilot card-based transaction capabilities for AI agents. In addition it is also connecting AI agents to a range of alternative payment methods (APMs), including digital wallets.



The technology supports embedded payment flows through dialogue-based interactions with AI agents, covering both confirmed purchase requests and conditional, pre-authorised transactions, such as purchases within a predefined spending limit or scheduled flash sales.

Antom says its AI-ready payment mandate model and enhanced asset management ensures precise recognition of user intent while safeguarding transaction security and providing increased transparency for users.



Gary Liu, GM, Antom, says: “The rise of agentic payment calls for rethinking how payment systems are designed. We look forward to co-building the protocols and frameworks with partners across the financial, tech and commerce sectors to ensure agentic payments are smooth and reliable.”