BT sells Radianz business to TNS

BT is offloading its financial information business Radianz to Transaction Network Services (TNS).

Radianz, which BT bought from Reuters in 2005, operates a financial information exchange (FIX) consisting of a range of fast, secure connectivity and cloud-based services that traders use to access capital markets around the world.



The firm turned over approximately £142 million in fiscal 2024-25, with a primary focus on providing secure multi-cloud connectivity to exhanges, brokers and clearing houses globally.



The sale comes as the UK telecomm's operator divests its international operations to refocuss on its core UK business.



For TNS, the acquisition will significantly grow its financial services footprint and client base, positioning the company as a more comprehensive infrastructure provider. The deal should add meaningful scale to TNS's operations while providing some cross-selling opportunities across both platforms.



“This is an exciting development for clients of both TNS and Radianz who will now have access to the combined suite of services in addition to our investments in new capabilities,” says Tom Lazenga, General Manager, TNS Financial Markets. “With a large global network of financial endpoints and our industry leading low latency platform, today’s news firmly cements TNS as the premier partner serving financial market participants globally.”



The transaction is expected to complete during the first half of 2026. Financial terms were ot disclosed



