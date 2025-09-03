Sustainable Finance.Live 2025: Check out the agenda and speakers

Finextra’s annual Sustainable Finance.Live conference will return on 4 November 2025 at Events@No6 in London.

This year’s conference will discuss strategies to develop Resilient Infrastructure within the sustainability sector, featuring insights from industry leaders and experts.

The agenda for this year’s event and list of speakers is now live, and registration is open for attendees who are keen to connect, learn, and collaborate. The agenda for the conference includes key panel discussions, informative keynotes, and interactive workshops.

Among the speakers at Sustainable Finance.Live 2025 are representatives from Ordnance Survey, ClearBank, Transport for London, Arcadis, Rethinking Capital, and more, with more to be announced.

Alongside the event, the hackathon will be taking place – challenging the smartest minds in Resilient Infrastructure planning and financing to find solutions to turn strategies into action. The hackathon will be running from 31 October to 12 November 2025.

Register here to attend Sustainable Finance.Live 2025, don’t miss out on critical discussions that will define the future of sustainability in banking and fintech.