German digital asset custodian Tangany raises €10 million

Tangany, a BaFin-regulated digital asset custodian preparing for EU-wide expansion under MiCA, has successfully closed a €10 million Series A funding round.

The financing was led by Baader Bank, Elevator Ventures / Raiffeisen Bank International, and Heliad Crypto Partners, with continued support from existing investors HTGF and Nauta Capital.



Since its €7 million Seed round led by Nauta Capital in 2022, Tangany has doubled revenues and amassed $3 billion in assets under custody. The company now serves 700,000+ accounts across 60+ institutional clients, including FlatexDEGIRO, eToro, and Bitvavo.



Martin Kreitmair, CEO and co-founder, says: “This Series A round represents more than just capital; it’s a strong signal of institutional trust in Tangany’s vision and infrastructure. We’re proud to welcome well-established European institutions as shareholders, further strengthening our position within the financial sector."



Having strengthened a long-standing partnership with Baader Bank and collaborating with Elevator Ventures / Raiffeisen Bank, the firm is looking to seed its white-labelled blockchain API with other establihsed banking players.



"Looking ahead, we will selectively add a small number of like-minded banking partners who share our values and ambitions," says Kreitmair. "We are building an ecosystem where the right institutions will naturally want to join us on this journey."

