German digital asset custodian Tangany raises €10 million

Tangany, a BaFin-regulated digital asset custodian preparing for EU-wide expansion under MiCA, has successfully closed a €10 million Series A funding round.
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
The financing was led by Baader Bank, Elevator Ventures / Raiffeisen Bank International, and Heliad Crypto Partners, with continued support from existing investors HTGF and Nauta Capital.
Since its €7 million Seed round led by Nauta Capital in 2022, Tangany has doubled revenues and amassed $3 billion in assets under custody. The company now serves 700,000+ accounts across 60+ institutional clients, including FlatexDEGIRO, eToro, and Bitvavo.
Martin Kreitmair, CEO and co-founder, says: “This Series A round represents more than just capital; it’s a strong signal of institutional trust in Tangany’s vision and infrastructure. We’re proud to welcome well-established European institutions as shareholders, further strengthening our position within the financial sector."
Having strengthened a long-standing partnership with Baader Bank and collaborating with Elevator Ventures / Raiffeisen Bank, the firm is looking to seed its white-labelled blockchain API with other establihsed banking players.
"Looking ahead, we will selectively add a small number of like-minded banking partners who share our values and ambitions," says Kreitmair. "We are building an ecosystem where the right institutions will naturally want to join us on this journey."