Indonesia's Pintarnya raises $16.7m

Pintarnya, an Indonesian platform that helps users find jobs and also offers access to secured loans, has raised $16.7 million in Series A funding.

The round was led by Square Peg, with participation from Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India and East Ventures.

Pintarnya uses AI to help connect blue-collar workers with employers offering full-time and side-gig opportunities. Founded in 2022, the firm says it now serves over 10 million users and 40,000 employers.

In addition, the company uses employment history as an alternative to traditional credit data, as well as collateral such as electronics and gold, to help 200,000 users access loans from partners.

With funding in place, Pintarnya is planning to widen its financial services offering, adding micro-savings and investments via strategic partnerships.

