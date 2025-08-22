Meta inks £10 billion cloud deal with Google

Alphabet’s Google cloud computing services have been tapped by Meta in a deal worth at least $10 billion, a part of Meta’s move to expand AI capabilities.

Meta will pay $10 billion over six years to use Google Cloud to power AI tools. This is in line with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s plan to hyperscale AI infrastructure.

The deal is the first major cloud computing deal between the two tech giants, ranking third after Amazon’s AWS and Microsoft’s Azure, according to The Information who first reported the news.

Google has confirmed the deal, and Meta has not provided a comment.

Previously, Google Cloud partnered with Meta for AI model Llama that launched in 2023.