İşbank unit taps Algbra for UK digital banking launch

The fintech subsidiary of Turkey's İşbank has enlisted Algbra Labs to support the launch of a digital banking brand in the UK.
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
İşbank's Moka United unit is planning to launch tthe bank, dubbed Ruut, using a full-stack Fintech-as-a-Service platform from Algbra Labs, which is itself a subsidiary of ethical finance-focused and sharia-compliant UK-based fintech Algbra.
The multi-phase agreement includes deployment of a partner banking platform enabling Ruut to operate client accounts; the launch of customer-named accounts, with Ruut acting as an authorised electronic money distributor; and support for Ruut to become a fully licensed EMI, with Algbra Labs continuing to provide the core banking and payments infrastructure.
Moka is aiming for a fully operational platform within six months, targeting a 600,000-strong diaspora and a UK-Turkey financial corridor which currently facilitates over £28 billion in annual trade and remittance flows.
Halim Memiş, CEO, Moka United and Ruut, says: "Through Ruut, we aim to deliver inclusive, user-friendly, and trusted digital banking experiences — beginning in the UK. Algbra’s technological excellence and shared ethical approach make them the ideal long-term partner."