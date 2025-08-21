Grasshopper Bank adopts Narmi's MCP server for AI business insights

Digital business bank Grasshopper has moved into a private beta of Narmi's Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, laying the groundwork for client queries via Anthropic's AI assistant Claude.

0

Narmi’s MCP server enables Grasshopper’s small business and startup clients that work with Claude to securely query their financial information. Users can ask questions like “What’s my checking account balance?” or “Can you categorize my top 10 recurring vendors?” and receive instant responses generated directly by the AI assistant.



The new functionality consolidates various streams of financial data and simplifies outputs, providing personalized insights in a conversational setting. From budgeting guidance to in-depth cash flow analysis, users can receive tailored insights in real-time powered by AI.



The MCP server is currently being rolled out to a limited group of clients as a part of a controlled beta, with plans to expand availability across the bank’s broader business banking portfolio in Q4 2025.



“This integration is a major step forward in our mission to redefine what digital banking can look like for modern businesses,” says Pete Chapman, chief technology officer at Grasshopper Bank. “We’ve always been committed to providing our clients with the most convenient and intuitive ways to access their banking services, and leveraging LLMs is a natural evolution of that commitment."



While Claude is the first integration, other leading Large Language Models (LLMs) will be brought onboard as the pilot progresses, he adds.



Grasshopper serves small businesses, startups, venture capital and private equity firms, fintech-focused BaaS and commercial API banking platforms and SBA lending. Earlier this month it raised $46.6m to support a merger with Auto Club Trust.