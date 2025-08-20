/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Fifth Third buys cash management outfit DTS Connex

US bank Fifth Third has moved to scale its cash management operations through the acquisition of DTS Connex. Terms were not disclosed.

  0 Be the first to comment

Fifth Third buys cash management outfit DTS Connex

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

DTS Connex provides cash management software for multi-location businesses such as retailers, restaurants and healthcare providers.

Fifth Third - currently the sixth-largest commercial payments provider by revenue - says the acquisition adds expanded capabilities in cash logistics offerings, infrastructure and risk management.

Bridgit Chayt, head, commercial payments, Fifth Third, says: "Within Commercial Payments, we’ve built a robust cash processing business that strengthens client relationships beyond traditional payment services.

"This acquisition expands our ability to automate cash operations and fosters deeper collaboration across the cash ecosystem through advanced data sharing."

DTS will continue to operate independently as a stand-alone business once it becomes a fully-owned subsidiary of the bank on 1 August.

Sponsored [New Report] Modern Onboarding: Optimising KYC through Data Integration and AI
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Fifth Third Bank

Channels

/retail banking /wholesale banking

Keywords

cash management mergers and acquisitions

Comments: (0)

[New Report] Cross-Border Payments as the Next Fintech FrontierFinextra Promoted[New Report] Cross-Border Payments as the Next Fintech Frontier

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept