Fi Money's 'Magic Lens' gives users a true picture of their net worth

Indian money management firm Fi Money is giving users a comprehensive overview of their financial net worth by snapping photos of physical assets and providing an instant valuation.

While traditional apps focus on bank accounts and mutual funds, they often overlook a large part of an individual’s wealth, such as physical or non-traditional assets.



With a simple photo or screenshot, 'Magic Lens' applies artifical intelligence to identify and value everything from gold jewelry and collectables to cryptocurrency, ESOPs, and vehicles, giving users a true picture of their net worth.



The AI instantly identifies the asset and provides an estimated value, factoring in depreciation based on its condition and age. Users can edit or approve the value before adding it to their net worth via a unified financial dashboard.



"At Fi Money, we’ve always believed that managing your wealth should feel effortless. Yet for many, a financial dashboard still shows only part of the story," says Sujith Narayanan, co-founder of Fi Money. "Magic Lens changes that, letting you capture and value everything from family gold and a classic watch to ESOPs and crypto holdings, all in one secure view. It’s about recognising that what you truly own goes beyond bank balances and investments, and giving you the clarity to see it all together."