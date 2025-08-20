Turkish investment app Midas raises $80m

Istanbul-based retail investing startup Midas has raised $80 million in Series B funding led by QED Investors.

The International Finance Corporation, HSG, Nik Storonsky's QuantumLight, Spice Expeditions LP, George Rzepecki, Spark Capital, Portage Ventures, and Bek Ventures joined the largest investment ever secured by a Turkish fintech, bringing Midas's total funding to more than $140 million.



Founded in 2020, Midas now serves 3.5 million customers, providing access to Borsa Istanbul, US stock markets, mutual funds, and cryptocurrencies through a single platform.



The firm is now expanding into tools for more sophisticated investors. Following the launch of margin investing, advanced analytics, and Midas Pro, the company will use its Series B funding to introduce derivatives trading in both Turkish and US equities.



Egem Eraslan, CEO, Midas, says: "From day one, our mission has been to make investing accessible, affordable, and seamless for everyone. Today, millions of people manage their investments through Midas.



"With this new funding, we are building a comprehensive ecosystem that unifies all investment needs on one platform, while further strengthening our security and technology infrastructure."