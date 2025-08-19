Santander introduces screen sharing detection technology

Santander UK has introduced mobile app blurring to protect customers from scammers’ screen sharing technology.

The new screen sharing detection technology will automatically blur a customer’s mobile screen and prevent them from carrying out any banking actions where screen sharing technology is being used on their device.



Data from Santander shows more than £1.8 million was stolen from customers in 2024, in scams which used screen sharing and remote access technology as a means to access money or personal information.



Often, customers are contacted out of the blue, by phone, email or text/Whatsapp with a range of messages either providing a new investment opportunity or warning of a technical problem with their phone. The scammer will persuade customers to download legitimate screen sharing software, such as AnyDesk or Teamviewer, opening access to mobile screens and personal information, including mobile banking credentials.



Chris Ainsley, head of fraud strategy at Santander UK, says: “As technology advances, so do scammers. We have a range of specific warnings for customers, but these criminals are clever and will talk their way into accessing a customer’s personal information. Our latest development catches the social engineering in action, protecting customers who are often caught up in a moment of panic.”