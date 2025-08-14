Adyen shares plunge as tariffs hit revenues

Shares in Adyen tumbled on Thursday after the Dutch payments processor cut its annual revenue forecast, citing the impact of US tariffs.

Adyen reported a half year net revenue rise of 20% to €1,09 billion, missing market expectations. Ebitda of 543.7 million euros for the half also missed expectations.



Meanwhile, the previously anticipated slight acceleration in net revenue growth now appears "unlikely".



Shares in the Dutch giant fell by more than 20% in morning trading before recovering to around nine per cent down by 14:00 BST.



Explaining the lower than expected numbers, Adyen cites the "increasingly uncertain" macroeconomic environment, as well as US tariffs and a weaker dollar that have impacted its customers, specifically Apac-headquartered online retailers.