Google partners Wise to make remittances more accessible

Google is working with Wise, Ria Money Transfer and Xe to test a remittance experience via its online wallet and search.

The feature, being tested with Google users in the US, will allow people looking on Google for international payment options on high-demand routes - from USD to INR, PHP, MXN and BRL - to compare and send money via the providers.



Lauren Langbridge, commercial director, Wise Platform, says: “Sending money abroad is a routine necessity for millions of people and businesses, but it’s not always easy for customers to find the right provider.



"By joining forces with Google, Wise will enable fast, reliable international payments for more users across the US, and empower everyday people to make the best choice based on their needs.”



Juan Bianchi, CEO, money transfer segment at Ria and X parent Euronet, adds: “We are thrilled to be working with Google, and through their vast reach, make Ria and Xe’s money transfer service available to millions of people who haven’t experienced it before.”



Separately, Google is expanding the number of credit cards that US buyers see reward details to in autofill on Chrome to over 100.



In addition, US shoppers can choose to buy now, pay later with Affirm and Zip through autofill on Chrome in just a few clicks — with Klarna, Afterpay and more coming soon.