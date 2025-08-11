Stripe businesses can now accept Pix in Brazil

Stripe has joined forces with Ebanx to let businesses from around the world accept Pix instant payments in Brazil.

Thanks to the partnership with Latin American platform Ebanx, businesses on Stripe can now offer Pix, the wildly popular instant payment method developed by the Central Bank of Brazil. Firms can process Pix payments from Brazilian customers in Brazilian Reais, with settlements available in the merchant’s domestic currency.



Krishnan Rajagopalan, global head, expansion, strategics and incubation partnerships, Stripe, says: “Our partnership with Ebanx is important for increasing Stripe users’ reach in Brazil, Latin America’s largest market. For global commerce today, enabling how customers pay is often just as important as what’s being sold."



João Del Valle, CEO, Ebanx, adds: “Working with Stripe to offer Pix is a no-brainer. There are 60 million people in Brazil who lack a credit card. Meanwhile, 93% of Brazilian adults use Pix and, by the end of this year, its usage is projected to surpass credit cards in online purchases".