Sustainable Finance.Live returns November 2025

Finextra’s annual sustainable finance event, Sustainable Finance.Live, will return this year on 4 November 2025 in London.

This year’s conference, like its predecessors, will bring together the brightest minds in sustainable fintech to meet their peers in other sectors such as tech, civil engineering and the public sector to explore and strategise on how to enhance nature and climate practices in the financial industry.

Co-hosted by Finextra Research and ResponsibleRisk, Sustainable Finance.Live 2025 will centre around the theme Resilient Infrastructure, investigating how exactly financial institutions can finance future-proof infrastructure, the intersection of climate, nature, and the economy, and its impact on the environment.

Key themes of Sustainable Finance.Live 2025 include:

Risk in public and private financing and the pensions industry impacting the deployment of resilient infrastructure

The use of agentic AI in solving complex problems in infrastructure planning

Normative accounting for nature and climate

Nature-positive infrastructure

Streamlining planning processes and overcoming blockers

Space and sensor data integration

Aligning with the UK National Wealth Fund’s initiatives, the aim of the event is to bring together leaders across industries to drive discussions into action. The agenda will feature expert keynotes, panel sessions, workshops, and a hackathon to generate solutions for the issues currently faced by those financing Resilient Infrastructure.

