/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sainsbury's sells travel money business to Fexco

UK supermarket group Sainsbury's is offloading its travel money business to Ireland's Fexco. Financial terms were not disclosed.

  0 Be the first to comment

Sainsbury&#39;s sells travel money business to Fexco

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Fexco will take over all operations of Sainsbury’s Travel Money, including digital platforms and more than 220 bureaux within the supermarket's stores. Services will continue to operate under the Sainsbury’s brand with the company receiving an ongoing share of revenue and rental income.

The deal increases Fexco’s UK retail footprint to more than 460 locations, making it a top five player in the sector.

Bláthnaid Bergin, CFO, Sainsbury’s, says: With specialist expertise and a strong track record in foreign exchange, Fexco Group is a strong fit for our business. I’m also pleased to confirm that there will be no immediate changes, and customers can expect the same high level of service they know and trust.”

Sainsburys has been withdrawing from financial services in the last two years, selling its retail banking operations to NatWest, offloading is mortgage book to Co-operative Bank, and handing over its ATM business to NoteMachine.

Sponsored [New Impact Study] Exploring the Rise of Originate-to-Distribute (OTD) Models
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Sainsbury's Bank Fexco

Channels

/retail banking /payments

Keywords

foreign exchange mergers and acquisitions

Comments: (0)

[New Report] Cross-Border Payments as the Next Fintech FrontierFinextra Promoted[New Report] Cross-Border Payments as the Next Fintech Frontier

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept