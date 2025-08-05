Uzum raises $70 million to build out fintech infrastructure

Uzum, an Uzbekistan fintech and digital bank, has secured nearly $70 million in equity financing from Tencent and VR Capital, with participation from FinSight Ventures – a US fund focused on AI, fintech and super-app investments, and lead investor in Uzum’s first equity round completed in March 2024.

This funding marks a significant increase in Uzum’s valuation since the March 2024 fundraise, bringing the company’s post-money valuation to approximately $1.5 billion.



Uzum Bank, the company’s digital banking unit, is seeing strong operating and financial traction. Since launching its co-branded Visa debit card with pre-approved credit limits in August 2024, Uzum has issued over two million cards in 1H 2025, introducing Uzbekistan’s first embedded credit limit tied to a debit instrument. At the same time, Uzum’s consumer credit business, anchored by its BNPL offering, has more than tripled its total financed volume (TFV) in the first half of 2025.



The proceeds from this round will be used to accelerate the buildout of Uzum’s proprietary fintech infrastructure and broaden its product suite, says Djasur Djumaev, founder and CEO of Uzum.



“In just two years, Uzum has built the most comprehensive digital ecosystem in Uzbekistan," he says. "Today, we’re reshaping how people shop, pay, and manage money. This new round of funding empowers us to deepen our fintech offerings and expand our leadership in digital banking and lending."