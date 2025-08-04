/artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

SEC launches AI task force

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has launched an AI task force to spearhead the agency’s efforts to embed artificial intelligence into its operations.

  0 Be the first to comment

SEC launches AI task force

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

To oversee the initiative, the watchdog has appointed Valerie Szczepanik, the former head of the SEC’s Strategic Hub for Innovation and Financial Technology, as it first chief AI Officer.

As head of the task force, she will be charged with centralising the agency’s efforts and enabling internal cross-agency and cross-disciplinary collaboration to navigate the AI lifecycle, remove barriers to progress and maintain governance.

“The AI Task Force will empower staff across the SEC with AI-enabled tools and systems to responsibly augment the staff’s capacity, accelerate innovation, and enhance efficiency and accuracy,” says SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins. “By ingraining innovation into our culture SEC-wide, we will further our mission to protect investors, maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets, and facilitate capital formation.”

Sponsored [Webinar] The Multi-Cloud Imperative: Creating Successful Strategies for Payments Resilience
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

Channels

/artificial intelligence /regulation & compliance /markets

Comments: (0)

[New Report] Cross-Border Payments as the Next Fintech FrontierFinextra Promoted[New Report] Cross-Border Payments as the Next Fintech Frontier

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept