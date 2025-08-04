SEC launches AI task force

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has launched an AI task force to spearhead the agency’s efforts to embed artificial intelligence into its operations.

To oversee the initiative, the watchdog has appointed Valerie Szczepanik, the former head of the SEC’s Strategic Hub for Innovation and Financial Technology, as it first chief AI Officer.



As head of the task force, she will be charged with centralising the agency’s efforts and enabling internal cross-agency and cross-disciplinary collaboration to navigate the AI lifecycle, remove barriers to progress and maintain governance.



“The AI Task Force will empower staff across the SEC with AI-enabled tools and systems to responsibly augment the staff’s capacity, accelerate innovation, and enhance efficiency and accuracy,” says SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins. “By ingraining innovation into our culture SEC-wide, we will further our mission to protect investors, maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets, and facilitate capital formation.”