/artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

AI-powered data platform Daloopa raises $13m

Daloopa, a provider of AI-powered data extraction services to hedge funds, investment banks, and other financial institutions, has raised $13 million in funding.

  0 Be the first to comment

AI-powered data platform Daloopa raises $13m

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

As institutions accelerate AI adoption, Daloopa says that the shortcomings of public web-sourced data have become clear — hallucinations, inaccuracies, and the inability to tie outputs back to trusted sources.

Its technology aims to to address this problem at the core. The firm's new Model Context Protocol (MCP) bridges the gap between LLMs and structured, fully sourced financial data. Daloopa covers nearly 4,700 public companies globally, with each datapoint hyperlinked to the original source—filings, footnotes, presentations, and transcripts—for full auditability.

Already integrated with Anthropic’s Claude for Financial Services, Daloopa’s MCP is LLM-agnostic and supports Claude, OpenAI’s API, and other platforms.

Thomas Li, CEO, Daloopa, says: “We’re entering the era where AI is no longer optional in finance—but accuracy and auditability are non-negotiable...With our AI-driven data platform, Daloopa is the essential foundation for any analyst building an AI-enabled research stack.”

Sponsored [New Impact Study] Exploring the Rise of Originate-to-Distribute (OTD) Models
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Daloopa

Channels

/artificial intelligence /wholesale banking

Comments: (0)

[New Report] Cross-Border Payments as the Next Fintech FrontierFinextra Promoted[New Report] Cross-Border Payments as the Next Fintech Frontier

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept