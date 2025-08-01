/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Brazil's QI Tech hunts acquisitions after $63m raise

Brazilian financial infrastructure fintech QI Tech has raised $63 million in a Series B extension funding led by General Atlantic.

  0 Be the first to comment

Brazil&#39;s QI Tech hunts acquisitions after $63m raise

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Founded in 2018 by Pedro Mac Dowell, Marcelo Bentivoglio, and Marcelo Buosi, QI Tech offers a set of APIs that allows any business to offer financial products to its customers, providing digital registration tools, data validation, credit scoring, digital account opening, wire transfers, Pix, bank slips, and credit underwriting.

General Atlantic led QI Tech's $200 million Series B in 2023, which supported the fintech's acquisition of brokerage firm Singulare which has also seen it secure its position as the largest custodian of FIDCs (Investment Funds for Private Credit) in Brazil.

QI Tech has also bought other firms in recent years, snapping up anti-fraud and credit engines specialist Zaig and white label banking platform Builders Bank.

The latest funding will be used for further acquisitions as well as product diversification, starting with foreign exchange infrastructure.

"This new investment enhances our ability to accelerate the development of solutions aimed at modernizing Brazil's financial infrastructure. We remain focused on expanding our portfolio with reliability, compliance, and scalability. The additional capital also positions QI Tech for strategic M&A moves aligned with our long-term vision," says Pedro Mac Dowell, CEO, QI Tech.

Sponsored [New Report] Cross-Border Payments as the Next Fintech Frontier
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

QI Tech

Channels

/wealth management /retail banking /payments

Keywords

banking-as-a-service credit referencing and support foreign exchange

Comments: (0)

[New Report] The Outsourcing Imperative: The Strategic Importance of Partnerships for Cloud-based PaFinextra Promoted[New Report] The Outsourcing Imperative: The Strategic Importance of Partnerships for Cloud-based Payments

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept