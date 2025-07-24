/artificial intelligence

Mastercard launches AI card design platform

Mastercard has launched an AI-based design tool to help issuers create payment cards with the click of a button.

Already live in North America, Europe and Australia, the Mastercard AI Card Design Studio promises to bring speed, affordability and advanced customisation to issuers.

Users can upload logos and product details, use AI-assisted design features, customise as needed and instantly download brand-compliant designs in minutes.

In future, says Mastercard, banks will also be able to let consumer and small business customers generate their own designs.

Cheryl Guerin, EVP, global brand strategy and innovation, Mastercard, says: "This isn’t just a design tool, it’s a leap forward in how cards are imagined, built and brought to life."

