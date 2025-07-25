FS firms turn to agentic AI for compliance operations

The majority of global financial institutions are actively implementing agentic AI in order to improve their compliance operations, according to research from Fenergo.

Of 90 risk, compliance and technology professionals across asset managers and corporate, investment, and commercial banks in the US and the UK, 93% say they plan to implement agentic AI within next two years and six per cent are already using the technology.



Firms are deploying agentic AI to focus on high-value, high-risk use cases and deliver immediate impact, with over a third of listing fraud detection as their top reason for adoption. This is closely followed by KYC maintenance, cited by 19%, and transaction monitoring, 16%.



Respondents are anticipating large cost savings by implementing agentic AI, with 26% of expecting annual savings of more than $4 million as they reduce manual workloads, speed up decision making cycles and suffer fewer compliance breaches.



Data privacy (44%) and regulations (36%) top the list of concerns US financial institutions have when considering agentic AI implementation.



Keith Redmond, chief product officer, Fenergo, says: "Rising financial crime risks and outdated onboarding processes are forcing firms to rethink compliance from the ground up. As operational inefficiency continues to drive up costs, financial institutions are turning to agentic AI as an intelligible, efficient and value-driven compliance assistant - and rightly so.



"Those that embrace agentic AI now will no doubt be the ones defining the future of financial crime prevention, realising its profound implications for productivity, competitive differentiation, and client service well ahead of the curve."