/artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

FS firms turn to agentic AI for compliance operations

The majority of global financial institutions are actively implementing agentic AI in order to improve their compliance operations, according to research from Fenergo.

  0 Be the first to comment

FS firms turn to agentic AI for compliance operations

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Of 90 risk, compliance and technology professionals across asset managers and corporate, investment, and commercial banks in the US and the UK, 93% say they plan to implement agentic AI within next two years and six per cent are already using the technology.

Firms are deploying agentic AI to focus on high-value, high-risk use cases and deliver immediate impact, with over a third of listing fraud detection as their top reason for adoption. This is closely followed by KYC maintenance, cited by 19%, and transaction monitoring, 16%.

Respondents are anticipating large cost savings by implementing agentic AI, with 26% of expecting annual savings of more than $4 million as they reduce manual workloads, speed up decision making cycles and suffer fewer compliance breaches.

Data privacy (44%) and regulations (36%) top the list of concerns US financial institutions have when considering agentic AI implementation.

Keith Redmond, chief product officer, Fenergo, says: "Rising financial crime risks and outdated onboarding processes are forcing firms to rethink compliance from the ground up. As operational inefficiency continues to drive up costs, financial institutions are turning to agentic AI as an intelligible, efficient and value-driven compliance assistant - and rightly so.

"Those that embrace agentic AI now will no doubt be the ones defining the future of financial crime prevention, realising its profound implications for productivity, competitive differentiation, and client service well ahead of the curve."

Sponsored [New Impact Study] Exploring the Rise of Originate-to-Distribute (OTD) Models
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Fenergo

Channels

/artificial intelligence /regulation & compliance /wholesale banking

Keywords

money laundering research/analysis

Comments: (0)

[New Report] Cross-Border Payments as the Next Fintech FrontierFinextra Promoted[New Report] Cross-Border Payments as the Next Fintech Frontier

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept