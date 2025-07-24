Clear Junction adds support for on-chain stablecoins

Embedded payments platform Clear Junction has launched a new on-chain stablecoin transfer service, the first product in a wider suite of digital asset services under development to meet increasing demand from fintechs, payment service providers (PSPs), and regulated financial institutions.

3

The new service allows clients to send, receive and convert stablecoins - starting with USDC (Circle) and USDT (Tether) - across the Ethereum, Solana, and Tron blockchain networks.



The launch positions the company to serve a growing segment of businesses seeking secure access to blockchain-based payments - from crypto exchanges and fintechs to regulated e-money institutions (EMIs) and remittance providers.



The service is already live and in use by several clients, enabling blockchain-based transfers without the operational complexity typically associated with cryptocurrency settlement.



Dima Kats, CEO and founder of Clear Junction, says: “We’ve seen stablecoins move from speculative tools to genuine settlement infrastructure, and clients want that optionality. They want the speed and transparency of blockchain with the confidence and compliance of traditional finance. That’s exactly what we’re building to meet real-world demand, and this feature launch is the foundation of a much bigger roadmap.”



More advanced products in development include tokenised settlement, custody, and blockchain-based liquidity management.



“We’re entering a new phase of financial services where fiat and crypto will not compete but coexist," says Kats. "Our new on-chain capabilities give clients the tools to operate confidently at that intersection."