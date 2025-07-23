Banxware co-founder launches credit infrastructure platform

Berlin-based startup Credibur has secured $2.2 million in pre-seed funding to launch its credit infrastructure platform.

The round was led by European FinTech VC Redstone, with participation from MS&AD Ventures, Inovia, and a host of angels.



Credibur is the brainchild of Nicolas Kipp, co-founder of embedded lending platform Banxware and chief risk officer at Ratepay. In these roles, Kipp says he witnessed daily how funding and reporting processes can become operational bottlenecks that hinder growth.



With Credibur, Kipp and his 10-person team has set out to build infrastructure that solves a central problem in the structured credit portfolio business between non-bank lenders and institutional capital providers: it automates complex, Excel-based workflows and provides all critical decision-making data in real-time.



The majority of institutional capital providers continue to rely on manual processes or outdated systems. Credibur replaces these with a modular API-and-AI-first infrastructure for more informed risk assessment and improved decision-making in the credit business.



With the funding in place, the startup is exiting stealth mode and is already launching with its first pilot customers.



"Debt facility management is the underestimated Achilles' heel in non-bank lending - operationally complex and technologically neglected. With Credibur, we're digitalising this final frontier in the value chain and efficiently connecting institutional capital with new credit models," says Kipp.