Stripe joins forces with payments API provider Orum

Stripe is bringing in Stephany Kirkpatrick, the founder and CEO of payments orchestration firm Orum. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2019, Orum offers an API that allows businesses to launch instant payments fast, with access to RTP, FedNow, Same Day ACH, ACH, Wires, and Visa Direct, without bank integrations or complicated compliance issues.



The firm has raised $82 million in funding from blue chip investors including Accel, Canapi, Bain Capital Venture and American Express Ventures.



In a blog on the Stripe move, Kirkpatrick says: "After thoughtful consideration, it became clear that we have a rare opportunity to accelerate Orum’s mission and greatly increase our impact by becoming part of Stripe".



She continues: "Alongside Stripe's world-class team, we will continue our shared mission to power a better financial system where everyone has the freedom to build to their own potential."



The deal comes after two crypto-related acquisitions from Stripe: a $1.1 billion takeover of stablecoin platform Bridge and a move for digital asset wallet infrastructure startup Privy.