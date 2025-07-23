/cryptocurrency

Bitget Wallet has partnered MoonPay to launch a fiat withdrawal feature that allows users to convert stablecoins directly into cash.

Bitget Wallet partners MoonPay for stablecoin-to-fiat offramp

Through MoonPay, Bitget Wallet users can now sell USDT and USDC stablecoins for more than 25 fiat currencies, including USD, EUR and GBP, without having to go through centralised exchanges.

Accessible via Bitget Wallet's "Sell Crypto" page, users in eligible countries can select their token and preferred fiat currency before completing the transaction via MoonPay's platform.

As part of the process, users complete identity verification and select their withdrawal method through MoonPay. Supported payout options include Apple Pay and debit or credit cards via Visa and Mastercard.

Jamie Elkaleh, CMO, Bitget Wallet, says: "This launch advances our Crypto for Everyone vision, making it easy for users to enter, use, and exit crypto while maintaining control of their assets."

