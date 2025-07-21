Nasdaq Verafin unveils agentic AI AML workers

Nasdaq's anti-financial crime unit Verafin has launched a suite of agentic AI digital workers built to help banks with anti-money laundering compliance by automating low-value, high-volume processes.

According to a Nasdaq Verafin survey of more than 200 industry professionals, 75% have increased their investment in headcount over the prior year to improve financial crime prevention efforts. However, nearly half report a lack of adequate resources and technology to meet the regulatory burden.



With the ability to independently analyse, document, and decision end-to-end processes, the company claims that its new digital workers enable banks to reallocate resources to more sophisticated investigations and outcomes-focused activities.



Currently in beta ahead of a roll out later this year, the first of the digital workers will focus on two of the most resource-intensive areas of compliance - sanctions screening and enhanced due diligence reviews.



The sanctions screening agent will help with dispositioning, documenting, and actioning false positive alerts, while escalating true matches for further review by bank investigators.



The enhanced due diligence analyst will automate banks' periodic review process, actioning low-risk cases that do not require further investigation, offering significant efficiency gains for banks.



Rob Norris, SVP, head of product, Nasdaq Verafin, says: “Our Agentic AI Workforce will transform the way banks of all sizes approach AML compliance, delivering a step change in efficiency gains that allows compliance teams to shift efforts and focus on the important work of tackling serious financial crimes such as human trafficking, drug trafficking, and other facets of organized crime.”