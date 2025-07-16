/payments

Activist investor builds stake in Global Payments

Global Payments shares rose on Wednesday after media reports that activist investor Elliott Management has built up a stake in the fintech.

In April, Global Payments agreed a blockbuster $22.7 billion deal to acquire Worldpay from GTRC and FIS while offloading its Issuer Solutions business to FIS for $13.5 billion.

Global Payments had previously been divesting assets and buying back stock. The change in strategy sent shares south, with the company's stock down around 30% so far this year.

Th agreement is expected to close in the first half of 2026 and does not require a shareholder vote.

Yet the news - first reported by the Financial Times - that Elliott has secured a "sizable" stake in Global Payments still sent the share price up by around five per cent in morning trading on Wednesday.

The exact size of the stake and Elliott's demands have not been disclosed.
 

