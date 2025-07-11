Binance launches Sharia Earn, an Islamic banking-aligned token

Global blockchain platform Binance has launched a Sharia-compliant multi-token in alignment with Islamic principles to promote inclusivity in crypto-trading.

The token is launching with Binance Coin, ethereum, and Solana, and has been Sharia-certified by Sharia advisory firm Amanie Advisors.

Targeting the untapped $4 trillion Islamic finance market, Sharia Earn will allow Muslims to participate in the decentralised finance movement without concern for how it conflicts with Islamic banking principles.

Richard Teng, CEO of Binance, stated, “Our mission has always been to create an inclusive and transparent trading environment. With this product we’re empowering the Muslim community and Sharia focused investors to participate in one of the most exciting financial revolutions of our time. This is more than a product – it’s a movement toward a more principled and equitable digital economy that promotes financial freedom for all.”

Sharia Earn will be available for users in the following countries:

Afghanistan

Algeria

Bangladesh

Bhutan

Egypt

Indonesia

Iraq

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Libya

Maldives

Morocco

Nepal

Oman

India

Pakistan

Palestinian territories

Qatar,

Saudi Arabia

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Tunisia

Turkey

UAE

Yemen

Uzbekistan

Kyrgyzstan

Turkmenistan

Azerbaijan

Tajikistan

In June this year, Binance announced an AI-powered app interface titled Binance UI Refined.