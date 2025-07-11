Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Binance launches Sharia Earn, an Islamic banking-aligned token

Global blockchain platform Binance has launched a Sharia-compliant multi-token in alignment with Islamic principles to promote inclusivity in crypto-trading.

  0 Be the first to comment

Binance launches Sharia Earn, an Islamic banking-aligned token

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The token is launching with Binance Coin, ethereum, and Solana, and has been Sharia-certified by Sharia advisory firm Amanie Advisors.

Targeting the untapped $4 trillion Islamic finance market, Sharia Earn will allow Muslims to participate in the decentralised finance movement without concern for how it conflicts with Islamic banking principles.

Richard Teng, CEO of Binance, stated, “Our mission has always been to create an inclusive and transparent trading environment. With this product we’re empowering the Muslim community and Sharia focused investors to participate in one of the most exciting financial revolutions of our time. This is more than a product – it’s a movement toward a more principled and equitable digital economy that promotes financial freedom for all.”

Sharia Earn will be available for users in the following countries:

  • Afghanistan
  • Algeria
  • Bangladesh
  • Bhutan
  • Egypt
  • Indonesia
  • Iraq
  • Jordan
  • Kuwait
  • Lebanon
  • Libya
  • Maldives
  • Morocco
  • Nepal
  • Oman
  • India
  • Pakistan
  • Palestinian territories
  • Qatar,
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Sri Lanka
  • Sudan
  • Tunisia
  • Turkey
  • UAE
  • Yemen
  • Uzbekistan
  • Kyrgyzstan
  • Turkmenistan
  • Azerbaijan
  • Tajikistan

In June this year, Binance announced an AI-powered app interface titled Binance UI Refined.

 

Sponsored [New Impact Study] Exploring the Rise of Originate-to-Distribute (OTD) Models
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Channels

/cryptocurrency /financial inclusion

Keywords

alternative finance blockchain defi

Comments: (0)

[On-Demand Webinar] Why Future-Ready Banks Need a Skills-Based Approach to Workforce PlanningFinextra Promoted[On-Demand Webinar] Why Future-Ready Banks Need a Skills-Based Approach to Workforce Planning

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept