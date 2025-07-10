/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Deutsche Bank goes live with Swift Instant Cash Reporting

Deutsche Bank has gone live with Swift’s new API-driven Instant Cash Reporting (ICR) tool for accessing real-time account and balance information with a single, standardised connection.

  0 Be the first to comment

Deutsche Bank goes live with Swift Instant Cash Reporting

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

As part of Deutsche Bank’s expanding API capabilities, ICR delivers immediate, on-demand financial data access to corporate clients through the Swift infrastructure. Spain-based energy firm Iberdrola is first client to implement ICR in its treasury.

Through ICR the bank's clients can collect real-time account and balance data via a single access point using the ISO 20022 data model and secure JSON format.

Swift acts as the central connector, routing API pull requests from corporates to Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank responds with standardised account data in JSON format, tailored to the corporate’s selected accounts or full account set, based on the associated Swift BIC.

Johnny Grimes, head, corporate ash product, Deutsche Bank, says: “ICR addresses the key demand of corporates for multi bank solutions and consistent standards in the API space to simplify adoption.”

ICR is currently accessible to Swift-connected corporates and financial institutions. Deutsche Bank says it welcomes other banks and corporates joining initiative to support scaling up the usage of multi-bank API solutions.

Sponsored [New Report] The Future of Payments in Major Global Markets: A Mid-Decade Review[New Report] The Future of Payments in Major Global Markets: A Mid-Decade Review
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Swift Deutsche Bank

Channels

/wholesale banking

Keywords

financial messaging open apis

Comments: (0)

[New Impact Study] Case Management: The Key to Revolutionising Cross-Border PaymentsFinextra Promoted[New Impact Study] Case Management: The Key to Revolutionising Cross-Border Payments

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept