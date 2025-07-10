Moment raises $36m to automate fixed income

Moment has raised $36 million in Series B funding led by Index Ventures for its platform automating trading and portfolio management workflows for fixed income teams.

Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Venrock, Neo, and Contrary Capital joined the round for Moment, which was founded by the team that built the automated credit desks at Citadel Securities and Jane Street.



Moment’s platform unifies trading, research, portfolio optimisation, reporting, and risk and compliance in a single system.



The firm's clients use it to execute thousands of trades in seconds with automated execution rules, optimise tax-sensitive, multi-asset class portfolios across hundreds of thousands of accounts, scan all of their accounts and trades in real-time for compliance violations, and use AI-powered workflows to instantly generate portfolios from email requests, build transition proposals from PDFs in seconds, and produce client-ready reports with custom commentary.



Having recently secured a partnership with the largest independent dealer-broker in the US, LPL Financial, Moment says it will use the new funding to strike more deals, invest in research and development, and expand its New York-based team.



"Demand for fixed-income has exploded, and leading financial institutions are capitalizing on this unique opportunity to seize market share” says Dylan Parker, CEO, Moment. “These firms are partnering with Moment to co-create the future of fixed income - empowering their fixed income teams with a differentiated platform to win new business, unlock eight-figure revenue channels, and genuinely 10x their productivity.”