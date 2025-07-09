Clarity AI buys sustainability fintech ecolytiq

Clarity AI has acquired fellow sustainability fintech ecolytiq. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Editorial
US-based Clarity AI uses artificial intelligence to provide data-driven environmental and social insights to investors, corporates, governments, and consumers. The firm works with a host of financial services giants and, within the investment sector, serves a direct network of clients managing around $70 trillion in assets.
The deal to buy Berlin-based ecolytiq expands Clarity AI's climate engagement offering for global retail and commercial banking financial institutions.
Ecolytiq’s platform specialises in analysing real-time transaction data to quantify environmental footprints and deliver high-impact sustainability content, powered by behavioural science and designed for measurable impact.
Its white-label solutions have been used by firms such as HSBC to offer millions of consumers and business clients climate insights. This has been amplified through a long-term strategic partnership with investor Visa, which now becomes an investor and partner of Clarity AI.
Rebeca Minguela, CEO, Clarity AI, says: "We are transforming sustainability insights into a catalyst for action. ecolytiq’s platform aligns perfectly with our mission to embed sustainability intelligence into every decision—from multi-billion-dollar portfolios to everyday purchases."