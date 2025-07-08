Castellum.AI raises $8.5m

Castellum.AI, a financial crime compliance platform with in-house risk data, AML/KYC screening and AI agents, has closed an oversubscribed $8.5 million Series A round.

0

The round was led by Curql, a fund backed by over 130 credit unions, with participation from BTech Consortium, a fund backed by over a dozen banks, and Framework Venture Partners, a fund backed by Tier 1 Canadian financial institutions.



Castellum.AI has taken an integrated approach to compliance, combining risk data, AML/KYC screening and AI agents in a single, audit-ready system built entirely in-house.



The firm claims to reduce AML/KYC false positives by 94% and the time spent on compliance

reviews by 83% out of the box - before any tuning. Its AI agents have been trained by a ex-regulators ensuring that they passed CAMS practice exams first time.



Peter Piatetsky, CEO, Castellum.AI, says: “Compliance teams are drowning in false positives while financial crime slips through the cracks.



“We’ve eliminated the tradeoff of choosing accuracy and risk mitigation. You no longer have to delay transactions or onboarding to identify true positives. Our explainable AI powers Level 1 and Level 2 alert adjudications and supports Level 3 investigations, all with detailed audit trails.”