/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Paxos launches stablecoin in the EU

Digital asset outfit Paxos has launched its Global Dollar (USDG) stablecoin across the European Union.

  0 Be the first to comment

Paxos launches stablecoin in the EU

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

USDG is landing in Europe compliant with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulations, says Paxos, with a portion of reserve assets with European banking partners.

The stablecoin is available via a host of distribution partners, including Kraken, Gate, Coinmetro, SwissBorg, Zodia Custody, and Orbital.

Walter Hessert, head, strategy, Paxos, says: “USDG is a fully regulated global USD-stablecoin that is compliant with MiCA and now available in the EU, a testament to our commitment to offering global digital assets that are supervised by prudential regulators and also meet the highest standards of consumer protection.

"We're excited to partner with some of the leading players in Europe to bring this leading standard of compliance to more than 450 million consumers in the European Union.”

Sponsored [On-Demand Webinar] Why Verticalisation Matters: Unlocking Success Through Tailored SMB Propositions
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Paxos

Channels

/regulation & compliance /cryptocurrency /retail banking

Keywords

stablecoins

Comments: (0)

Entering the Originate-To-Distribute era: Exploring commercial lending and portfolio diversificationFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Entering the Originate-To-Distribute era: Exploring commercial lending and portfolio diversification

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept