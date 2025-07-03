Paxos launches stablecoin in the EU

Digital asset outfit Paxos has launched its Global Dollar (USDG) stablecoin across the European Union.

USDG is landing in Europe compliant with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulations, says Paxos, with a portion of reserve assets with European banking partners.



The stablecoin is available via a host of distribution partners, including Kraken, Gate, Coinmetro, SwissBorg, Zodia Custody, and Orbital.



Walter Hessert, head, strategy, Paxos, says: “USDG is a fully regulated global USD-stablecoin that is compliant with MiCA and now available in the EU, a testament to our commitment to offering global digital assets that are supervised by prudential regulators and also meet the highest standards of consumer protection.



"We're excited to partner with some of the leading players in Europe to bring this leading standard of compliance to more than 450 million consumers in the European Union.”