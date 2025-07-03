MiniPay and Noah debut global-to-local stablecoin payments

MiniPay and Noah have joined forces on non-custodial stablecoin payments that connect global banking rails with local payment methods.

Stablecoins may have gathered momentum in recent months, but the experience remains fragmented and inaccessible, especially for millions of people trying to use them for their real-world financial needs.



MiniPay, a stablecoin wallet built on Celo, and Noah, a global payments infrastructure provider, claim to be changing this with an easy way to receive, convert, and spend stablecoins using both global and local rails - all within a single, non-custodial app.



MiniPay users will soon be able to create virtual USD and EUR accounts, enabling them to receive payments via ACH and Sepa. Incoming funds will be automatically converted into USDT, USDC, or cUSD in their MiniPay wallet and available only as stablecoins - ready to withdraw in a local currency or to instantly spend with global merchants.



This, say the partners, addresses a major need for freelancers across Africa and Latin America, migrant workers sending and receiving remittances, and geographically dispersed teams looking for a faster, more compliant way to make USD payouts.



MiniPay users will soon be able to initiate payments directly through the app using trusted local methods with no need to withdraw to local currency. Whether paying with Pix in Brazil, M-Pesa in Kenya, or bank transfers in Nigeria, everything will happen natively within the MiniPay wallet.



Murray Spark, head, ecosystem and commercial, MiniPay, says: “By combining global rails like ACH with local payment methods like M-Pesa, all within MiniPay’s simple, non-custodial wallet, we’re unlocking stablecoin utility for everyday users.”

