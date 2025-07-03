AllUnity secures BaFin EMI Licence to launch Euro stablecoin

AllUnity, a joint venture between asset manager DWS, market maker Flow Traders, and blockchain firm Galaxy, has been granted an E-Money Institution (EMI) licence by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin)

The approval of the licence clears the way for the release of Allunity's a fully regulated, MiCAR-compliant Euro stablecoin, named Eurau.



The stablecoin will be 100% collateralized and can be used for 24/7 instant cross-border settlements, with seamless integration for regulated financial institutions, fintechs, and enterprise clients internationally.



Stefan Hoops, CEO of DWS, says: “The E-Money Institution (EMI) licence is not only a milestone for AllUnity but also marks an inflection point for the European financial industry as it enables the issuance of the first fully regulated EUR stablecoin out of Germany.



"While we celebrate this as a landmark moment for AllUnity, DWS and its JV partners, we also believe that bringing the euro on the blockchain represents a foundational building block for the future of the European financial and real economy, creating a gateway to Europe and a more efficient financial system.”



Elsewhere in the European stablecoin space, digital asset trading platform Assetera is to adopt the MiCA-compliant EURØP stablecoin from Schuman.io, for client use when buying and selling security tokens.



Issued by Schuman Financial under the supervision of the French ACPR, EURØP is fully backed by Euro reserves held in regulated European banks.



Martin Bruncko, founder & CEO, Schuman Financial, says: “Assetera proves that real-world assets can trade at blockchain speed; what they needed was cash that moves the same. EURØP perfectly fills the gap as fully redeemable, MiCA-grade euros that clear in seconds. By joining forces, we’re turning the idea of a euro-denominated capital market on-chain into reality.”