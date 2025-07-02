Bitget launches zero-fee crypto card with Mastercard support

Mastercard, Bitget Wallet, and Immersve are launching a zero-fee crypto card that enables users to spend their crypto at more than 150 million merchants globally.

0

The card will be available through the Bitget Wallet app - which counts over 80 million users globally - and supports real-time funding via onchain swaps and deposits.



The product also includes optional incentives such as transaction-based rewards, yield on idle balances in wallet, and one-time bonuses for completing identity verification.



Leveraging Mastercard Digital First technology, users can apply for the card digitally and within minutes add it to their mobile wallets for use at both physical and online merchants.



Powered by Immersve, a Mastercard-licensed issuer, transactions are settled onchain through crypto to fiat conversion with KYC and AML requirements baked in.



The card will first be rolled out in the United Kingdom and European Union, with plans to expand to Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand in the coming months.



"Crypto payments should be as seamless and secure as traditional transactions. With this partnership, Bitget Wallet users can now pay with crypto anywhere Mastercard is accepted," says Jamie Elkaleh, CMO at Bitget Wallet. "We're seeing massive demand for real-world crypto utility, and this collaboration with Mastercard and Immersve provides the infrastructure to make that vision a reality."

The deal is the latest in a slew of agreements reached between Mastercard and crypto players as they bid to make crypto payments as easy as fiat transactions. Today's news follows an April tie-up forged between the global card scheme and cryptocurrency exchange Kraken.