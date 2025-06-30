Natech secures $33 million ahead of launch of Greek digital bank

Greek core banking vendor Natech has completed a Series B capital increase, securing over $33 million in growth funding.

0

The funds, comprising $26 million in equity and $7 million in long-term, low-interest debt, were committed ahead of the public launch of Snappi, an EU fully licensed digital bank and joint venture between Natech and Piraeus Financial Holdings.



The company, which counts 40 bank customers across Europe, says it is already actively preparing for the next funding round to deepen its presence across key European markets, including Germany, Italy, and Central Eastern Europe, and support the scale up of its modular Banking-as-a-Service product suite



Mathias Schütz, chief revenue officer & deputy CEO, says: “This funding milestone demonstrates Natech’s clear, well-designed growth trajectory. Our upcoming Series C round is a natural next step in this plan, providing the capital needed to drive Natech’s international expansion and capture the full opportunity of Europe’s embedded finance revolution.”