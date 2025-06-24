Quinn raises $11m for AI-powered financial advice platform

AI-driven financial planning and advice platform Quinn has emerged from stealth with $11 million in seed funding led by Viola Fintech.

Quinn's platform uses AI to help FIs grow the market that has access to financial planning and advice services. It is being offered as an embedded, co-branded or fully white-labelled experience, allowing for API integration with existing systems for rapid deployment.



Quinn says its technology will let clients offer advisor-level onboarding in under 12 minutes, AI-generated financial plans in 30 seconds, and tailored recommendation for upselling and cross-selling.



“The future of wealth management isn’t about replacing advisors it’s about amplifying them,” says Royi Markowitz, CEO, Quinn. “We’re enabling institutions to offer deeply personalized, actionable advice to every customer, without compromising quality or trust.”