Shift4 agrees $180 million deal for Smartpay

Shift4 is continuing its acquisition spree, agreeing a US$180 million deal to take over Australian and NZ point-of-sale provider Smartpay.

Smartpay sells tailored payment technology through an extensive distribution network across Australia and New Zealand, supporting a diverse base of more than 40,000 merchants in the region. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.



The deal is the latest in a series of acquisitions by Shift4, which recently abandoned plans to sell off its own business after being unimpressed by suitor bids for the publicly-listed company, which has a market valuation of $7 billion.



In February, Shift4 agreed to buy Global Blue, a payments and technology provider to luxury brands, for $2.5 billion. This followed the August acquisition of Canadian gift card company Givex for C$200.



Speaking on the deal to takeover Smartpay, Shift4 CEO Taylor Lauber, says: “This acquisition follows the Shift4 playbook to a tee. It deepens our strategic presence in Australia and New Zealand, providing a significant opportunity to offer our full suite of software and payments solutions in the region.

"By combining our payment infrastructure with Smartpay’s distribution capabilities, we’re well positioned to go-to-market at scale in the region with our leading products and services such as SkyTab POS for restaurants, SkyTab Venue for stadiums and arenas, and our end-to-end payment solution for hotels and unified commerce merchants.”